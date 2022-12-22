Saline police looking for wrong-way driver who jumped curb, hit pedestrian

article

Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night.

According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.

The driver fled east on Michigan Avenue, while the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said the vehicle should have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 734 429-7911 or the anonymous tip line at 734 429-4900.