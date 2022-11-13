Saline school bus driver crashes into elementary school

A Saline Area School bus driver crashed into an elementary school on Sunday.

School officials say a local business was using the Saline Area Schools bus to shuttle passengers to an event.

During the transportation, the bus crashed into Harvest Elementary. The only occupant of the bus was the driver, and no one was in the building.

The condition of the drive is currently unknown. How the crash happened is still under investigation.

There will be no school and no before or after school activities on Monday, November 14th, officials said.

