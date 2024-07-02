Expand / Collapse search

Salute to America, Royal Oak Taco Fest, and more ways to celebrate 4th of July in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  July 2, 2024 9:29am EDT
It's almost 4th of July! Need a break from grilling or want to get out of the house. Here's some events to check out this week:

Royal Oak Taco Fest

  • Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7
  • Downtown Royal Oak

Taste different tacos, tequila, and more during this annual fest in Royal Oak.

The event also includes live music, a kid's zone, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more.

Tickets are $8. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest runs July 4 - July 7, 2024

Rocky Coronado, owner of Nepantla and Royal OakTaco Fest organizer Jon Witz, stopped by the Fox 2 kitchen for Meatless Monday. Chef Coronado showed us how to make vegan shredded chicken tacos and salsa verde. We also learned everything we need to know before heading to the festival.

Summer Music Series

  • Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m.
  • Ohair Park in Detroit

All summer, enjoy free music at parks around Detroit. This week's concert will be a gospel performance at Ohair Park.

The events also include face painting, games, and more.

Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair

  • Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7
  • Memorial Park in Royal Oak

Browse art from more than 100 vendors, enjoy live music, and more. 

Learn more.

Krampus in July Dark Arts Market

  • Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6
  • Ypsilanti Freighthouse

This market features all things creepy, from decor to art and more, in the middle of the summer.

Entry is free. Learn more.

Salute to America 

  • Now through Friday, July 5
  • Greenfield Village in Detroit

Walk through years of American history during this Fourth of July event. It includes live music, a canon firing, fireworks, and more.

Some ticket slots are sold out already. Get tickets.

