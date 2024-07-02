Salute to America, Royal Oak Taco Fest, and more ways to celebrate 4th of July in Metro Detroit
It's almost 4th of July! Need a break from grilling or want to get out of the house. Here's some events to check out this week:
Royal Oak Taco Fest
- Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7
- Downtown Royal Oak
Taste different tacos, tequila, and more during this annual fest in Royal Oak.
The event also includes live music, a kid's zone, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more.
Tickets are $8. Get tickets here.
Summer Music Series
- Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m.
- Ohair Park in Detroit
All summer, enjoy free music at parks around Detroit. This week's concert will be a gospel performance at Ohair Park.
The events also include face painting, games, and more.
Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair
- Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7
- Memorial Park in Royal Oak
Browse art from more than 100 vendors, enjoy live music, and more.
Krampus in July Dark Arts Market
- Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6
- Ypsilanti Freighthouse
This market features all things creepy, from decor to art and more, in the middle of the summer.
Entry is free. Learn more.
Salute to America
- Now through Friday, July 5
- Greenfield Village in Detroit
Walk through years of American history during this Fourth of July event. It includes live music, a canon firing, fireworks, and more.
Some ticket slots are sold out already. Get tickets.