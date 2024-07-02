Salute to America, Royal Oak Taco Fest, and more ways to celebrate 4th of July in Metro Detroit

It's almost 4th of July! Need a break from grilling or want to get out of the house. Here's some events to check out this week:

Royal Oak Taco Fest

Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7

Downtown Royal Oak

Taste different tacos, tequila, and more during this annual fest in Royal Oak.

The event also includes live music, a kid's zone, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more.

Tickets are $8. Get tickets here.

Summer Music Series

Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Ohair Park in Detroit

All summer, enjoy free music at parks around Detroit. This week's concert will be a gospel performance at Ohair Park.

The events also include face painting, games, and more.

Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair

Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Memorial Park in Royal Oak

Browse art from more than 100 vendors, enjoy live music, and more.

Learn more.

Krampus in July Dark Arts Market

Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6

Ypsilanti Freighthouse

This market features all things creepy, from decor to art and more, in the middle of the summer.

Entry is free. Learn more.

Salute to America

Now through Friday, July 5

Greenfield Village in Detroit

Walk through years of American history during this Fourth of July event. It includes live music, a canon firing, fireworks, and more.

Some ticket slots are sold out already. Get tickets.