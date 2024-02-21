For Maurice Farr, the people he serves food to are no longer just his clients; they're his friends.

"Over years, we talk about everything. Talk about sports, talk about what’s going on in their life," he said Wednesday from inside the Salvation Army food truck.

Every day, Farr joins the crew of cooks that fix meals for those less fortunate as part of the religious charity's Bed & Bread Program. Since hunger and homelessness don't take a break, he can't either.

And from his vantage, the need is great.

"We got three trucks that go out daily and they service about 20 to 25 stops over 50 miles of driving every day to feed the needy," he said.

It's busy work and amounts to preparing 1.7 million meals every year, which comes out to 4,600 meals every day. While it's one of the 124 Bed & Bread programs around the U.S., the Salvation Army's program in metro Detroit is special because it serves people with mobile food units.

The trucks are staples in the community, and a welcome sight for those that rely on them to feed themselves.

"They do a good service out here, you know what I'm saying? Cause a lot of people don’t really take the time to help people less fortunate, so to spend time doing this is a positive thing," said Darryl Knight, who received a meal Wednesday.

Along with food, they bring other vitally important supplies like hats, gloves, socks, personal utilities, and blankets. And if someone is in search of emergency housing, the Salvation Army has contacts with several shelters in Warren, Detroit, and Monroe.

The program started in 1988 when the charity's emergency disaster services truck packed up sandwiches and hot soup to serve the homeless. They drove to a burned out building at the corner of Kercheval and St. Jean where a few men and women got a meal.

They've been making the trips ever since.

While the mission remains the same, the infrastructure to support it is in constant need of funds to support that goal. One of the biggest opportunities to give is coming up when the 760 WJR Bed & Bread Club Radiothon kicks off. It's sponsored by the Ford Fund.

The goal is to raise $1.825 million.

"$120 can feed a family of five for nearly a month and so we’re asking that people give in a way that has a significant impact," said Jamie Winkler, who works with the Salvation Army.

Radiothon Fundraiser info

The radiothon will go from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 through 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

The fundraiser is the primary way the Bed & Bread program keeps operating.

Find more information, check out the link by tapping here.