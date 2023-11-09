Samantha Woll murder suspect caught • School district faces $17M deficit • DPD targets Downtown Detroit crime

A suspect in the murder of Jewish leader Samantha Woll has been arrested.

Detroit police announced the case update Wednesday, nearly three weeks after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place.

"The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain," DPD Chief James White said in a post sharing the update. "Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."

The suspect announcement "was a welcomed development," said Sam Dubin, assistant director at the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee. "We still have many unanswered questions, and we're looking forward, in the coming days hopefully, in answering some of those questions."

School district audit finds $17M budget shortfall

The Wayne-Westland Community Schools District thought it had a budget surplus when it actually had a deficit of $17 million.

An annual audit found this issue, leading to the district bringing in a financial team to determine the next steps. The district will likely need to make budget cuts soon to avoid a state takeover.

While teachers and school employees wait to see what happens next, they are worried about the future.

"It has caused a lot of us to feel very stressed and overwhelmed," said Ashley Howarth, an elementary building substitute. "It has personally caused me a lot of physical stress in my own body, and I can't perform my job at the same status I normally would."

Police task force works to reduce Downtown Detroit crime

A special police task force is working to reduce crime in Downtown Detroit, particularly vehicle break-ins.

This comes after The Kiffness, a South African artist on a national tour, had to cancel a Detroit show after thieves stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The tour car was broken into twice before the gig.

"We don’t want someone to come down to have their car broken into," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael Chambers. "That's not something we want at all."

Others said car break-ins in Downtown Detroit are an issue that consistently worries them when they visit.

"Over the last several weeks, because of the different strategies we’ve been deploying, we are seeing double-digit reductions with our larcenies, as well as some of our violent crimes," Chambers said. "We know that we have a lot of work to do but we're going to stay at it."

'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar coming to Royal Oak

Celebrate the holiday season at a bar inspired by the film "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."

The pop-up in the basement of the newly opened Bandit Tavern & Hideaway in Royal Oak will welcome fans of the movie after Thanksgiving.

Few details have been revealed about Griswold’s Hideaway, but it is expected to be decorated and feature a themed drink menu.

Royal Oak's Jolly Pumpkin and basement Commune Lounge recently rebranded. Upstairs is Bandit Tavern, a Southern restaurant with some menu items from previous restaurants, while downstairs is the Hideaway, a space for seasonal pop-ups and gatherings.

Michigan Democrats lose majority in House after Westland, Warren mayoral races

For the first time in three decades, neither party in the Michigan state House will have a majority after two Democratic representatives won local elections on Tuesday.

The 54-54 tie ends the Michigan Democrats' trifecta of controlling the governor's seat as well as both chambers of the legislature which it secured a year ago. Until special elections are set up for house districts in Warren and Westland, the partisan tie will place a greater emphasis on compromise for lawmaking going forward.

Both Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman's departure for their respective mayor seats could be the end of Democratic priorities clearing the chamber until the seats are filled.

Stone won her race for Warren mayor by more than six points, beating out human resources director George Dimas 53.1%-46.9%. In Westland, Coleman easily cleared his opponent Michael Londeau in the race for mayor, winning by nearly 20 points.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

A cool, dry stretch is here.

What else we're watching

Hollywood actors' strike ends with union, studios reaching tentative agreement

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, ending months of labor strife that ground the film and television industries to a historic halt.

The three-year contract agreement must be approved by votes from the union’s board and its members in the coming days, but the leadership declared that the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

At nearly four months, it was by far the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

Read more here.