2 Pontiac street racers charged after crash that killed driver who was doing donuts

Two men who authorities say were street racing when they caused a fatal crash in March are facing charges.

Cameron Jack Pickett, 18, of Jackson, and Kody Scott Johnson, 19, of Waterford, were racing on March 30 on a stretch of South Boulevard in Pontiac that is known for racing.

Video shows two vehicles, driven by Pickett and Johnson, going through a red light at the intersection of Centerpoint Parkway and slamming into a Dodge Challenger that was doing donuts around 9:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man who wasn't wearing a seatbelt suffered critical injuries after he was ejected from the Challenger. He later died.

Now, Pickett and Johnson are charged with reckless driving causing death and drag racing.

"The death in this incident occurred because of reckless behavior and was completely avoidable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Drag racing is a crime, and it puts the lives of drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders at risk. We will hold those who engage in such behavior accountable."