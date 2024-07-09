Samantha Woll murder trial: Closing arguments set to begin this morning

Closing arguments are slated to take place Tuesday morning before a jury decides the fate of the man accused of killing Samantha Woll.

Watch live above starting at 9 a.m.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer in connection with the fatal stabbing of Woll.

Woll, a prominent Jewish leader in the Detroit area, was found murdered outside her home last October. Prosecutors say she was killed during a break-in attempt, while the defense argues that the suspect may be a thief, but he isn't a killer.

Jackson-Bolanos took the stand in his own defense. He said he was breaking into vehicles in the area and came across Woll's body. Because of his criminal history, he said, he didn't call 911. Jackson-Bolanos was wearing a jacket that had a few drops of Woll's blood on it, a fact he attributes to finding her body.

Though he denied killing Woll, while on the stand Jackson-Bolanos did say he lied to police about coming across her body the night of the murder.

"I stated that I did touch the body. I was telling the truth. I'm here today, sworn and affirmed, to tell the truth," Jackson-Bolanos said. "I may have lied in the past, but today I'm telling the truth; last week – telling the truth."