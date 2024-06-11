Samantha Woll murder trial: Opening arguments begin Tuesday

Opening arguments are set to begin in the murder trial of Samantha Woll on Tuesday, June 11.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer after he allegedly stabbed Woll in her Detroit home in October 2023. She was found dead outside her residence in the 1360 block of Joliet Place.

Jackson-Bolanos was arrested several weeks later amid speculation that Woll's murder was a hate crime due to her position within metro Detroit's Jewish community. However, Detroit police said later on they don't believe that to be the case.

In previous court hearings, investigators revealed cell phone data that prosecutors say put Jackson-Bolanos at Woll's home on the night of the murder.

The jury was seated after more than a day of questioning from the prosecution and defense.