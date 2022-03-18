Sample sour beers from Michigan and beyond at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Sourfest

Explore sour beers at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Sourfest.

The Washington Township brewhouse will showcase beers from Michigan and beyond at the March 25 event.

Participating breweries include:

450 North

Arclight Brewing

Arvon Brewing

Oozlefinch Beers & Blending

Prairie Artisan Ales

Speciation Artisan Ales

Transient Artisan Ales

Watermark Brewing

Wax Wings Brewing

Jolly pumpkin

Untitled Art

Hopewell Brewing Co

Barrel & Beam

Evil Twin Brewing

Eastern Market / Ferndale Project

Energy City Brewing

The fest is from noon to 5 p.m. at 57695 Van Dyke.