Sample sour beers from Michigan and beyond at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Sourfest
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Explore sour beers at Brown Iron Brewhouse's Sourfest.
The Washington Township brewhouse will showcase beers from Michigan and beyond at the March 25 event.
Read more Michigan beer stories here.
Participating breweries include:
450 North
Arclight Brewing
Arvon Brewing
Oozlefinch Beers & Blending
Prairie Artisan Ales
Speciation Artisan Ales
Transient Artisan Ales
Watermark Brewing
Wax Wings Brewing
Jolly pumpkin
Untitled Art
Hopewell Brewing Co
Barrel & Beam
Evil Twin Brewing
Eastern Market / Ferndale Project
Energy City Brewing
Advertisement
The fest is from noon to 5 p.m. at 57695 Van Dyke.