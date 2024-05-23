Sanders Bumpy Cake returning to stores

article

If you've been craving Sanders Bumpy Cake, we have good news for you - the beloved cake is returning to stores soon.

Vic Mehren, the CEO of Sanders' parent company, Second Nature Brands, announced the news Thursday, months after the bakery that produced the cakes closed.

"Here at Sanders, we know that the Sanders brand and its products hold a special place in your hearts and homes," Mehren wrote. "After talking to many companies, we were able to find the right partners who meet our high standards for quality and service and can deliver the same Bumpy Cake taste we all know and love."

The cakes became tough to find after Livonia's Awrey Bakery closed last year. Last October, Mehren warned of an impending shortage as the company worked to find a new bakery partner.

When production resumes, chocolate, vanilla buttercream, and carrot cakes will be available at nearly all stores where they could be found before the shortage.