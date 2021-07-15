Say cheese! Good Day Selfie Museum opens in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An immersive studio in Ferndale provides the perfect backdrop for photos.
The Good Day Selfie Museum, a 3,000-square-foot studio, features more than 20 interactive exhibits for photos. There is also a 360-degree photo booth with a rotating camera.
Ferndale High School graduate Catherine Tolbert-Wilson opened the studio. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts in interior design and a minor in business administration from Central Michigan University.
Tickets are $28. Children 3 and younger are free.
The Good Day Selfie Museum is at 22742 Woodward Ave.
