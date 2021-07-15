Say cheese! Good Day Selfie Museum opens in Ferndale

article

An immersive studio in Ferndale provides the perfect backdrop for photos.

The Good Day Selfie Museum, a 3,000-square-foot studio, features more than 20 interactive exhibits for photos. There is also a 360-degree photo booth with a rotating camera.

Ferndale High School graduate Catherine Tolbert-Wilson opened the studio. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts in interior design and a minor in business administration from Central Michigan University.

Tickets are $28. Children 3 and younger are free.

The Good Day Selfie Museum is at 22742 Woodward Ave.

Learn more here.

---