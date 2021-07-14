Downtown Plymouth's Penn Theatre reopens this weekend with free movie showings

The Penn Theatre in Downtown Plymouth reopens Friday.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will play Friday through Sunday. Admission is free, but tickets are not sold in advance. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday's 7 p.m. showings. Sunday's showing is at 5 p.m.

Related: Ypsilanti hosts free outdoor movie series

"Back to the Future" will be shown for free on July 22.

"1917" will play for free July 23, 24, 25, and 29.

Other film showings scheduled this summer include "News of the World," "Dream Horse," "A Quiet Place Part II," "Queen Bees," and "12 Mighty Orphans." Click here for more information.