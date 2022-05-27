SB I-275 closing from I-94 to I-96 next weekend for pothole repairs

Southbound I-275 will be completely closed for pothole repairs between I-94 and I-96 next weekend.

The closures start June 3 at 7 p.m., and the freeway will reopen June 6 at 5 a.m.

These exit and entrance ramps will be closed:

Eastbound and westbound M-14 to SB I-275

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance at Ann Arbor

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance at Ford Rd.

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance at Michigan Ave.

Southbound I-275 exit/entrance at Ecorse

Southbound I-275 exit to I-94

Eastbound I-96 to southbound Southfield Freeway to westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 is the suggested detour during the road work.

The road is scheduled to be rebuilt next year as part of the Revive 275 project, but is in need of repairs right now.

VIEW: I-275 construction timeline