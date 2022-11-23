SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays

article

Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project.

Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.

The Michigan Department of Transportation provided a schedule for this work, though it is weather-dependent, so it could change.

MDOT said to expect major delays during this work.

I-275 lane closure schedule: