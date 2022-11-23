SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project.
Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
The Michigan Department of Transportation provided a schedule for this work, though it is weather-dependent, so it could change.
MDOT said to expect major delays during this work.
I-275 lane closure schedule:
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed to allow crews to safely remove the concrete barrier wall at the ramp and remove and add pavement markings. Detours: take the Ann Arbor Road ramp, then go north on I-275 to eastbound I-96 or take westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road to reach eastbound M-14/I-96. This work coincides with the worst time to travel for Thanksgiving.
- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29Southbound I-275 will be open but all entrance and exit ramps between 6 Mile Road and Eureka Road will be closed for two to three hours at a time, with the potential of multiple ramps closed at the same time. Drivers will need to plan extra time or take alternative routes. This includes work at I-96/M-14 and I-94.
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30Southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road while crews shift traffic onto the newly rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps onto southbound I-275 will have closures for approximately an hour at a time. Michigan State Police will be assisting with these closures. Expect major delays.
- 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 - mid-DecemberSouthbound I-275 will have one lane open from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road and access at all ramps. Expect delays on I-275.
- 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 - mid-DecemberNorthbound I-275 will have one lane open from Eureka Road to I-96/M-14 and access at all ramps.Having one lane open in each direction will allow crews to move approximately 4,000 concrete barrier sections from one side of the road onto the new concrete to accommodate shared traffic.
- Mid-December - Spring 2023Northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open in each direction on the newly built side with access at all ramps.