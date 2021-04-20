Scammers pretending to be Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy trick victims into sending gift cards

Three victims were scammed Monday by someone pretending to be a deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the Ypsilanti Township residents were called by a person who used the name of a current deputy. The caller told the victims that they missed a court date and needed to send $2,000 in gift cards to avoid being arrested.

The sheriff's office will not make calls like this. If you receive one, it is a scam and you should report it to 734-994-2911.