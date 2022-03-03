School bus carrying 24 kids and three adults overturns in west Michigan crash

article

Several kids sustained minor injuries after a school bus traveling northbound on US-127 in mid-Michigan rolled over late Wednesday afternoon.

More than two dozen police and emergency teams responded to the crash near Fremont Road around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the school bus, which was carrying 24 students and three adults from the Ithaca School District, went off the roadway to the left, then re-entered the roadway and continued off it to the right, causing it to overturn.

Eighteen students were taken by bus to Shepherd High School for parent reunification.

According to police, one student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Eight students were taken to another regional hospital with seven being treated for minor injuries and one for an apparent broken arm.

The driver and an adult chaperone were also receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Five of the six students that were taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital were released after treatment, while one is being held for observation.

The parent reunification methodology utilized today was from years of partnerships and training conducted by the post with local agencies and emergency managers, police said.