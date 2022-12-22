School closings: Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm prompts Friday closures

All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. While it may be the start of holiday break for many school districts, not all are done for the semester.

Thursday afternoon, the temps will hit the upper 30s and stay quiet - but that won't long. By the evening, we'll start seeing rain as this huge system starts to move in. Then the temperatures plummet and could create a ‘flash freeze’, which would be extremely dangerous on the roads.

On Friday, the snow and the wind really start ramping up. We'll see between 3 and 6 inches of snow but the big story will be the wind - with gusts up to 50 mph.

That's prompted any schools that aren't done for the semester to close in advance of Friday's storm.

We're collecting a growing list on fox2detroit.com/closings