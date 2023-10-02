Science and Halloween collide at Mi-Sci After Dark adult-only night on Friday the 13th

article

Learn about science while celebrating fall and Halloween at the Michigan Science Center's latest 21 and up After Dark night on Friday the 13th.

Explore the museum when it closes for the night. The exhibits will be open, along with a Stranger Things Laser Show, alchemically inspired elixirs, the Reptarium reptile zoo, music, and more themed fun.

Related article

After Dark is from 6-11 p.m. at the museum at 5020 John R. A ticket gets you entry into the event, along with a drink coupon for one alcoholic beverage.

Tickets are $48 for the public and $35 for Mi-Sci members.

Get tickets here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live