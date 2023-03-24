Scientist says T-Mobile cell equipment on top of Wyandotte school is a health danger

Families and elected leaders in Wyandotte marched the streets to protest the 5G cell equipment on an elementary school property on Friday.

They are hoping T-Mobile will get the message. While the cell provider, and some government agencies say the radiation won’t harm kids and teachers, one scientist says the parents are justified in their concerns.

While the topic has seemingly divided Wyandotte, it’s not the only community fighting this battle with similar reports from Connecticut to Pennsylvania to Virginia.

Through the streets of Wyandotte, frustrated parents, their kids, and school board members demanded T-Mobile remove its 5G equipment from a tower on Washington Elementary’s property.

"We’re not against 5G, we’re not against technology, we’re not against any of that," said parent Kim Castmore. "We are against it being on top of our school on our children."

"They are ready to pull their children from the school if this tower is activated, and that certainly will be a financial calamity for the school district as well," said State Rep. James DeSana (R).

Friday’s demonstration was the latest opportunity for this Downriver community to get T-Mobile’s attention.

It first began three weeks ago when tempers flared at an informational meeting led by the school district. Administrators, eventually, called police and ended it early.

Then, earlier this week, T-Mobile representatives left a meeting before responding to upset parents’ concerns over their children's health.

FOX 2 reached out to T-Mobile for comment. The cell provider said it is working with the school district.

Related: 'Pure evil': 5G cell tower placement on Wyandotte school lambasted by WSU professor

Agencies — including the World Health Organization and FCC, both claim that the 5G equipment don’t pose any health risks, but scientist and Doctor Paul Héroux — disagrees.

"When industry tells you that electromagnetic radiation has no effects on your health, it is a simple and blatant lie," said Héroux, of McGill College

Héroux believes the government agencies, that support 5G equipment on properties like schools, are influenced by corporate interests.

He says the radiation can impact a person’s health because it disturbs the electrons and protons inside a person’s body.

"So we have epidemiological evidence and we have animal evidence, that this type of radiation induces more cancers in animals and in populations," he said.

Dr. Héroux says chronic diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's are encouraged by prolonged radiation, as well.

Read More: T-Mobile reps walk out of Wyandotte meeting as tempers flare over cell site on school

He suggests companies use optical fibers as a safer choice to transmit energy.

FOX 2 reached out to the Food and Drug Administration which shared research claiming exposure to radio frequency energy has no major health effects.



