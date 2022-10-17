Arizona couple's murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a cold case double homicide from nearly two decades ago.

It's been 18 years since Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for a camping trip and never returned. Their bodies were found shot and lying in the bed of their 2000 white Ford F-150 in a parking lot off Bumble Bee Road just off I-17.

"A borrowed video camera was missing from the scene with its case left behind. Also, a broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact. One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. This photo is believed to be the last photograph of them alive. There was also a photograph of a light fixture on the inside of a building. Detectives are still trying to find out where that photo was taken.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that helps them crack the case.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lisa Gurrieri

