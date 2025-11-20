Search continues for Detroit murder suspect last seen in Redford

The Brief A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at an unsanctioned barbershop on the grounds of the Charles Wright Academy in Detroit is still on the run. Police saw Dalvine Nickerson in Redford on Wednesday and tried to pull him over, but he fled.



A suspect connected to a deadly shooting in Detroit last week is still on the run, and a community is on edge as the search continues.

Police have been searching for Dalvine Nickerson since a deadly shooting at an unsanctioned barbershop on the grounds of the Charles Wright Academy last Friday.

Suspect Dalvine Nickerson

What we know:

Nickerson was spotted by police on Wednesday afternoon near Western Golf Course on Beech Daly between Schoolcraft and Five Mile in Redford Township. They tried to pull him and two other people into custody, but the trio fled.

Police were able to take two of the people into custody after a short chase, but Nickerson got away.

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 14, a member of the janitorial staff at Charles Wright Academy on Berg near Seven Mile in Detroit was giving a 20-year-old man a haircut at the school when someone shot the person receiving a haircut.

At the time, police described the shooter as known to the victim, but did not provide further details.

Local perspective:

People who live in the area where Nickerson was last seen are now scared, and hope police catch him soon.

Neighbor Bridgette Fulton described the situation as scary, and said she is making sure her son keeps their home's doors locked. She also noted that she sleeps with a knife next to her bed, and will be keeping a gun nearby, too.

What you can do:

If you see Nickerson, call 911.