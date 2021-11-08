Search continues for missing woman Detroit police believe may have been assaulted, shot

article

Krista Daniel was last seen April 22, 2020, on Detroit's east side.

Police believe that the 42-year-old mother of five was possibly beaten, shot, and put in the back of a car in the area of 8 Mile Road and Hawthorne Street.

Daniel was seen on video leaving a party store around 7:30 p.m. the night she disappeared. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, a light-colored jacket, dark-colored jeans, and brown boots. She was carrying a blue bag.

Daniel is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde and grayish hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org to submit tips.