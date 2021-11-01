Murder still unsolved after man shot while riding in car on I-75 in Detroit

article

Antwon Johnson was in a car on the way home from a party in Corktown in 2019 when someone opened fire.

Someone pulled up next to the car on southbound I-75 near Springwells in Detroit around 3:30 a.m. March 29, 2019, and shot into the vehicle, killing the 28-year-old Lincoln Park man.

Related: Freeway shootings are down, but a new kind of road rage is on the rise

Police still don't know who killed Johnson, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information about the crime.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.