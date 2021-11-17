Search continues for Waterford Township man who disappeared in January

article

Creg Lyles is still missing after he disappeared nearly 11 months ago.

Lyles, who lived in Rivers Edge Apartments in Waterford Township, was last seen Jan. 21.

Police said a friend Lyles was last known to be with, Michael Tyler Butler, 34, of Pontiac, refuses to speak with investigators.

Lyles' family is offering a $10,000 reward for information and Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Township Police Det./Sgt. Chet Bartle at 248-618-6041. To submit anonymous tips, call 248-674-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.