Search continues for Waterford Township man who disappeared in January

By Amber Ainsworth
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Creg Lyles is still missing after he disappeared nearly 11 months ago.

Lyles, who lived in Rivers Edge Apartments in Waterford Township, was last seen Jan. 21.

Police said a friend Lyles was last known to be with, Michael Tyler Butler, 34, of Pontiac, refuses to speak with investigators.

Lyles' family is offering a $10,000 reward for information and Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Township Police Det./Sgt. Chet Bartle at 248-618-6041. To submit anonymous tips, call 248-674-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

It has been 11 days since Creg Lyles was last seen which not typical for the 33-year-old.