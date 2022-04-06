Search continues for Jasmine Moody after disappearance while visiting friend in Detroit in 2014

article

A woman is still missing more than eight years after she disappeared in Detroit.

Jasmine Moody was 19 when she was last seen in the 3000 block of Baldwin, near Van Dyke and Mack, on Dec. 4, 2014.

Moody was visiting a friend whom she had met online, named Brittany Gurley in Detroit. She was supposed to go back to the Texas Woman's University, where she was a freshman, on Dec. 7, 2014.

Jasmine Moody

After her disappearance, Moody's family said she had traveled to Detroit to visit Gurley twice. She had told police she left the room after a fight, and when she returned Moody was gone.

Moody was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white Texas Woman's University hoodie, and brown boots. She has a flower tattoo on her stomach, and a tongue and nose piercing.

A $2,500 reward is offered for information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.