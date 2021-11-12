Search for missing Rochester Hills teen continues in East Lansing

It has now been two weeks since Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State.

Students are perplexed and concerned at the disappearance of Santo, who was visiting from Grand Valley State.

"It’s really sad to think he’s not even a student here, but came to visit had a good time, just dropped off the grid," said student Annika Karlstrom.

A reward has now grown to $11,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Santo, a native of Rochester Hills.

Michigan State University’s president said security cameras at Yakeley Hall weren't working at the time of Santo’s disappearance. It was the last place he was seen, walking in the area.

"This is one of the only girls' halls on campus - girls only halls, how (do you) not have cameras on?" said student Jesus Hernandez.

Several law enforcement agencies are working together, including the FBI, trying to find Brendan. Volunteers have joined the search efforts, but so far, no luck.

"The first week I know a lot of people were worried, my whole friend group was talking about it," said student Ryan Snyder. "After two weeks, that’s a long time."

Santo disappeared shortly before midnight on Oct. 30, the night before the Michigan-Michigan State game.

"Everybody was out that night, I went out that night - lights were everywhere, everyone was out and about," said Hernandez.

"It’s just unfortunate and sad - I'm saddened to see this happen so close to home - we’re a community devastated by that," said Karlstrom.

A prayer gathering will be held tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.at Santo's former high school Rochester Adams in Rochester Hills.

Meanwhile, more than $90,000 has been raised online to help with the search efforts.