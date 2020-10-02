Search warrant executed at Detroit coney in connection with woman's disappearance from 2001, police say

article

A team of authorities executed a search warrant Friday at a restaurant in Detroit in connection with a woman's 19-year-old disappearance case.

We're told Auburn Hills Police were executing a search warrant at the Galaxy Coney Island on Grand River, which is near Schaefer and the Jeffries Service Drive, with the assistance of Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and the FBI.

A source told FOX 2 the search was in connection to the disappearance of a woman dating back to 2001.

Then later in the day, Auburn Hills Deputy Chief Ryan Gagnon said police had probable cause to believe a woman by the name of Aferdita Gjergjaj was a murder victim and had been buried at the restaurant at some point in time. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to FOX 2 that, as an assisting agency, they helped dig up part of the floor in the basement Friday.

Gagnon said Gjergjaj was reported missing in February 2001 and that her ex-husband Binak "Kola" Gjerjaj has been a suspect in the case. He fled to Kosovo in 2001 immediately following her disappearance. The Oakland County Prosecutor issued an open murder warrant for his arrest.

In early 2019, an extradition agreement was signed. But while Kola was awaiting extradition, he died by suicide in jail.

Gagnon said Friday that remains of Aferdita Gjergjaj, who was known by the name Rita, were not found at the restaurant.

Police are now asking for the public's help with the 19-year-old case.

Multiple police vehicles were seen for several hours Friday morning and afternoon outside the restaurant, which has been taped off.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.