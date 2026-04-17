Inkster suspect shot in trooper-involved shooting after deadly police chase

The Brief One person was shot in Inkster after a trooper-involved shooting, police sources say. It is unknown what the condition of the individual who was shot.



One person is dead, and a suspect was shot after a search warrant turned into a police chase in Inkster Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police say they were executing a search warrant on a home in Inkster as part of an investigation into a homicide. That was when troopers say a man left the home and got into an SUV. He was joined by a female passenger.

Officials say a trooper tried to pull over the suspect when they sped off, starting off a police chase across Inkster. The chase continued onto Parkwood where police say the suspect ran a red light when crossing Oakwood and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the car that was hit later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

State police said the suspect exited his vehicle and ran a short distance before troopers fired shots, striking him in the lower body. The man was identified as a 19-year-old from Inkster and was taken to a hospital where police say he is expected to recover.

Police found two guns on the suspect.

No one else was injured in the ordeal and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, video shot by a neighbor near the scene captured what appears to be three suspects being detained.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: