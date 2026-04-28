LIVE: Second man in foiled mass shooting plot at school graduation in Pontiac to be sentenced

Today the second suspect in a foiled mass shooting plot at a high school graduation will learn his fate.

The backstory:

Authorities 21-year-old Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley, 20,, planned a mass shooting at the Arts and Technology Academy, which was held at the United Wholesale Mortgage sports campus in Pontiac on June 3. 2025.

Both pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Whaley was sentenced to three years probation on April 8.

Police were called to the ceremony after a fight involving the two men broke out, and from there, they managed to uncover and stop the planned shooting.

While investigating the fight, deputies were told about a Snapchat thread, which included threats to shoot up the graduation.

Deputies received assistance from UWM security and were shown video of Hardiman and Whaley.

Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley are both due in court Aug. 4.