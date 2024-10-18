Second murder suspect who posed as DTE worker denied bond after arraignment

article

The second man charged in the murder of a Rochester Hills homeowner after entering his home while posing as a utility worker appeared in court Friday.

The judge denied bond to Joshua Zuazo, who was arrested in Plymouth Township after police spent days searching for the two men who entered the home of Hussein Murray, later murdering him.

Prosecutors say both Zuazo and Carlos Jose Hernandez impersonated DTE workers when they entered Murray's home on Oct. 11. They are accused of murdering him and duct taping his wife, before fleeing the property.

Hernandez was caught a day later in Louisiana while Zuazo was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Pleading not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, the 39-year-old man from Dearborn has a history of violence.

According to pre-trial services, Zuazo has a history of violence and failing to appear in court. That includes convictions for possessing weapons in prison and armed robbery.

According to Zuazo's defense attorney, he has three kids.