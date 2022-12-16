Second suspect arraigned in sex trafficking of minor saved during traffic stop in Inkster

article

A second suspect has been arraigned on charges of sex trafficking a minor girl when he was arrested during a traffic a stop in Inkster in May.

Shokelle Bowers-McKay, 28, was arraigned on sex trafficking and other charges related to the trafficking of the young girl that happened back in May. Bowers-McKay is the second suspect identified. Steffan Harris was arraigned on Tuesday on the same charges.

Both suspects were arraigned this week but the charges date back to May 2022.

Human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity

Prostitution/transporting person

Prostitution/accepting earnings

Human trafficking enterprise causing injury

Child sexually abuse activity – aggravated distributing or promoting and Habitual offender

The girl was an Endangered Missing Juvenile out of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department. MSP said she was returned to her parents on Monday.

"Great job by troopers looking beyond the traffic stop and rescuing a young woman who was being sex trafficked," Michigan State Police said in a statement. "If you have a human trafficking tip please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888.373.7888, or text 233733."