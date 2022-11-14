Secretary of State to allow license plate honoring Gold Star mother's late daughter after flagging it

article

A Michigan mother will be able to renew her license plate in honor of her daughter after it was initially flagged by the Secretary of State.

Pfc. Holly McGeogh was killed while serving in Iraq in 2004. She was only 19.

Her mother Paula Love got a personalized Gold Star Family license plate in honor of her daughter, whose nickname was Willy. Love said she had gotten a "Willy" plate, but it was replaced by "W 1 LLY" because someone else had the other one. Everything was fine until she tried to replace the peeling, old plate and was denied because it was deemed obscene.

"W 1 LLY is for my daughter, my hero, and the only female Killed In Action in Operation Iraqi Freedom from Michigan," Love said in a letter to the Secretary of State.

On Monday, the Secretary of State said the plate will be allowed.

"We are issuing the plate. It got flagged because we are in the midst of revising and formalizing our review process for personalized plates," the deputy chief of communications said in a statement.