See a man riding a heifer on 7 Mile in Detroit? That's just Cowboy Will training Hope the Cow

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit

Yes, there is a man who rides a cow around Detroit. His name is Cowboy Will, and he's from Pingree Farms.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you thought you saw a man riding a cow in Detroit recently, you aren't hallucinating. That's just Cowboy Will.

Video captured over the weekend showed a man riding a cow through the parking lot of a gas station on 7 Mile. Cowboy Will volunteers at Pingree Farms, an urban farm near I-75, and is training Hope.

(Photo: Brad Showboat on Facebook)

"I'm used to it, but my family hits me up and they're like, ‘Oh my goodness, there's a guy on a cow,' and I'm like, ‘Oh, you saw Will?’" said Aaron Hale, who works at Pingree.

Hope is a heifer – a female cow who hasn't had a calf. She's one of many animals that live at the farm.

"Pingree Farms is one of the greatest urban atmospheres that a lot of people don't even know about," Cowboy Will said.

The farm includes a petting zoo, has fresh produce for the community, and has even hosted goat yoga.

"In the middle of the neighborhood there is a farm with animals," said Clarence Price, a fan of Pingree Farms. "It's a hidden jewel within our city." 

The farm is always looking for volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.

Credit: BRAD SHOWBOAT ON FACEBOOK