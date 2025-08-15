Semi truck crash closes ramp on I-696 in Warren

A semi-truck crashed on the eastbound I-696 ramp at Van Dyke Friday afternoon.

The exit ramp is closed for crash cleanup with fire and EMS crews at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident or if the driver was injured.

The truck appears to be an empty gravel hauler, which is the second one this week to crash in Metro Detroit.

A gravel hauler crashed Tuesday on I-75 at I-94 that day but the aftermath closed the freeway for hours.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information when it becomes available.