Semi truck crash closes ramp on I-696 in Warren

By David Komer
Published  August 15, 2025 12:48pm EDT
SkyFOX over semi-truck crash on I-696

A semi-truck crashed in Warren on the eastbound I-696 exit ramp at Van Dyke Friday.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck crashed on the eastbound I-696 ramp at Van Dyke Friday afternoon. 

The exit ramp is closed for crash cleanup with fire and EMS crews at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident or if the driver was injured. 

The truck appears to be an empty gravel hauler, which is the second one this week to crash in Metro Detroit.

A gravel hauler crashed Tuesday on I-75 at I-94 that day but the aftermath closed the freeway for hours.

