Semi-truck crash kills pedestrian, closes Taylor intersection

A semi-truck trash killed a woman, causing Taylor police to close the busy intersection of Ecorse and Monroe on Tuesday.

The roadway is expected to closed for multiple hours for the crash investigation, according to police. Alternate routes are recommended.

The circumstances are unknown. Witnesses online suggested that the elderly victim was crossing on three-wheel bike.

"Praying for the family of person killed. And covered now crossing Ecorse from CVS, to other side. On a bike was hit by a semi-truck. Omg," posted Melissa Anne Fisher-chebli on Facebook.

