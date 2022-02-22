Semi-truck slams into train overpass in Detroit

Not far from a shooting on I-94, a semi-truck crashed into a train overpass on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

The semi didn't have enough clearance under the bridge on 14th Street, near the I-94 service drive.

It crashed right into the overpass and even started to tip over, with several of its wheels - off the ground.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt. It's also unclear if the driver was rerouted there because of the freeway shooting.

