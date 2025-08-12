Senior citizen shootout: Detroit love triangle lands four in the hospital

The Brief Four senior citizens were shot at a Detroit apartment complex in a love triangle that turned into a violent shootout. The shooting happened when a man in his 70s allegedly shot his romantic rival, a man in a wheelchair, at a barbecue. The suspect was then shot by a woman in self-defense; all four people are in stable condition



Four men and women who live at a Detroit senior citizen apartment complex are all recovering in the hospital after a love triangle that turned into a violent shootout at the apartment building.

Detroit Police were called to the shooting at Sheridan Place Apartments in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Street, where officials said a loud party led to a shooting outside the complex.

However, with the light of a new day on Tuesday comes new details that the shooting had nothing to do with loud music next door – but was actually a love triangle. The shooting at a barbecue outside the complex when one man confronted another man in a wheelchair.

What we know:

Reginal Ervin lives at Sheridan Plaza Apartments and says he's in the know on the comings and going at the complex.

"I’ve been here six years. I know everything that’s going on," he said. "(It was a) love triangle. He said he was gonna kill him and that’s what he said he was going to do."

According to Ervin and many other residents, one man was upset that his love interest, a 65-year-old woman – who they identify as ‘Johnnie' – was dating a new man, a man in his 70s and in a wheelchair.

Neighbors said the suspected shooter, a man in his early 70s, took his gun and shot Johnnie's new boyfriend and two others

After the shooting, the suspect was tackled and dropped the gun. Johnnie then picked it up and then shot the man in self defense.

Ervin made it clear – he wasn't there.

"I don’t mess around like that," he said.

He took us to the scene of the shooting, behind the apartment complex where we ran into other neighbors.

Earnest Clark said they're not a particularly rowdy crowd.

"We’re senior citizens. We’re supposed to retire, we’re supposed to have a good time, drink our daiquiris," said Clark.

A senior citizen shooting at a Detroit apartment complex came in allegedly as a loud party. But instead, residents say it was a love triangle with one man targeting another, before being shot with his own gun.

In total, four people were shot and all are in stable condition. Ervin said even though they're not rowdy, there are other issues happening.

"Well, there are a whole lot of things going on here. I’m surprised this is the first time you came," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown who will be facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Whether it's loud music, a BBQ, or a love triangle, you cannot use a gun.

Police said Johnnie acted in self-defense but she had

What they're saying:

During an update late Monday night, Detroit Assistant Chief Arnold Williams said the shooting was ridiculous.

"This is a shooting so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it," said Williams. "We're having incidents again where people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody is playing loud music. It is just irrational. You are in your 70's, this should not be what's going on."