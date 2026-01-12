Separate animal cruelty cases lead to charges against 2 Oakland County residents

The Brief Two separate animal cruelty cases have led to charges against two people from Oakland County. The cases involve dogs left outside in Ferndale and a dog kicked and hit in Troy.



Two people from Oakland County are now facing animal cruelty charges stemming from two separate incidents where dogs were mistreated.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, one case involved German shepherds left tied outside in Ferndale, and the other case involved a man hitting a dog.

The backstory:

The prosecutor's office said animal control was called to a Ferndale home multiple times after Myelia Michelle King, 32, allegedly left two German shepherds tethered to a fence with short chains.

These dogs did not have access to food or water, were malnourished, and were underweight, authorities said. One of the dogs tested positive for Heartworm, and both needed veterinary care.

King has been charged with abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals.

The second case out of Troy involves a man, identified as 32-year-old Bradley James Vincent, allegedly hitting a mixed-breed dog. An investigation began after a witness heard the dog squeal and saw Vincent hit the animal.

According to authorities, the dog had a bruise on its head, bruises to its inner gums, and injuries that suggest the animal was killed.

Vincent is charged with abandoning/cruelty to an animal.

What they're saying:

"We have a moral responsibility to treat animals in our care humanely," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "These cases demonstrate how seriously Oakland County law enforcement takes animal mistreatment. We will hold abusers accountable."

What you can do:

If you see an animal being abused in Oakland County, report it to animal control at 248-858-1090.