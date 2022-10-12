Serial Peeping Tom caught by Warren Police, has 9 previous peeping convictions

Warren Police announced on Wednesday that they arrested a man who they said has been seen in several backyards in recent days and also has a handful of prior convictions as a Peeping Tom.

The suspect has been identified as Kenton Driscoll and has been charged on eight different occasions. He was arrested again late Tuesday night by Warren Police in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan after multiple reports of a Peeping Tom in the area.

According to a press release from the police department, multiple people in the area have reported someone peeping into their windows in the evenings and at night. The callers said an unknown white man was in their backyards and was spotted looking into windows of the homes.

The man was caught on multiple security cameras and police were able to determine a description from the videos.

Wednesday night, Warren Police set up an investigation in the area and, around 10:50 p.m., a suspicious man in the backyard of several homes was spotted.

Police said the description matched who they had seen on video and officers saw him in person as well trying to leave the area on a bicycle. He tried to run from police but was taken into custody after a short chase.

That man was identified as Driscoll in court when he was arraigned on charges. Authorities said he would ride his bike from Ferndale and peer into windows in the area.

The suspect is described as 57-year-old from Ferndale who has 9 previous convictions for disorderly conduct/Peeping Tom and he's believed to have committed at least 8 more similar crimes in Warren.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer Driscoll was caught with a sack full of burglary tools which included a handsaw, box cutter, pry bar, and screwdriver. He called them typical handyman tools. Driscoll disputed there were pry bars and said it was a lie. He also claimed he was arrested illegally.

"I was arrested illegally and did not go in front of a judge," he said.

In the end, he was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Warren Police Commission Bill Dwyer credited the work of officers in keeping residents safe.

"…patrol officers had a fast response to the scene and worked together with members of the Special Operations Unit to obtain critical information about the suspect. Officers remained vigilant and were able to take this suspect into custody last night. This suspect was responsible for many crimes in Warren neighborhoods. I am thankful that this suspect is off the streets and will not be frightening Warren residents any longer," Dwyer said.