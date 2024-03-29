Serial prowler looking through windows at night in Ann Arbor sought by police

article

A neighborhood prowler caught on camera have Ann Arbor police issuing an alert to the community.

A man has been looking into first-floor windows of residences in the 1000 block of S. Forest and has been caught on camera by Ring security cameras multiple times.

Police say the most recent incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. March 24, adding that it is an active and ongoing investigation.

Extra patrols have been added to the area, and if anyone recognizes the person or may have additional surveillance video from the area, contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.



