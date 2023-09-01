Serial pot dispensary thieves lead Southfield police on high-speed chase

Four men from Detroit in their 20s were arrested following a string of robberies and a high speed chase that spanned across Metro Detroit Friday morning.

Reaching speeds of 114 mph, dry weather and light traffic made for good conditions for the suspects who weaved around cars and drove into the oncoming lane as they fled police. After it became clear the suspects would not stop, Southfield police initiated a PIT maneuver to stop the speeding criminals.

When police immobilized the SUV, two stayed while two others fled. They were all eventually arrested.

According to Chief Elvin Barren, the crew may be linked to a series of robbery attempts at cannabis dispensaries around the region.

"We do identify this crew as a serial breaking and entering crew," said the Southfield police chief during a Friday press conference.

It was an alarm that sounded at the Lume Cannabis dispensary at Lahser and 11 Mile that triggered police. However, they are linked to other breaking and entering cases at three other shops in Center Line.

"Once they gained entry inside, they were looking for anything they could get their hands on," said Barren.

Much of that stuff would eventually be tossed out of the speeding SUV as the suspects tried fleeing, chase footage from Southfield police showed.

Lasting 14 minutes, the chase eventually ended near Eight Mile and Mound when police spun the SUV around.

They now face dozens of weapons, drug, and robbery charges.

Barren also alluded to the possibility they were connected to other robberies at dispensaries earlier in the year.