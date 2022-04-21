Several cats rescued from Auburn Hills house fire

article

Auburn Hills fire crews helped save several cats that were trapped in a house fire late Wednesday afternoon.

A blaze had caught a detached garage, vehicles, and the home located in the 2100 block of Kircher Court on fire. When fire crews arrived, all residents of the home were safe, but seven cats were reported to still be inside.

During rescue efforts, fire crews were able to make entry and extinguish the fire in the rear of the home, where the blaze originally spread from to the first and second floors, as well as the attic.

Firefighters saved several of the cats and managed to locate others that had run outside.

The residents were still searching for the other missing pets, a press release from the fire department said.

The fire started around 4 p.m.

There is currently no cause that's been identified that started the fire.

No one was injured during the blaze.