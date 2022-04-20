Lapeer County mobile home fire that killed 4 believed to be murder-suicide; arson investigation ongoing

article

Investigators believe a mobile home fire that killed four people in Lapeer County a month ago was intentional.

The Dryden fire is being investigated as a murder, suicide, and arson, police said.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion before the home went up in flames March 21.

The fire killed Zola Rogers, 87; Candice Turton, 39; Kylie Young, 15, and Nathan Young, 17. Turton was Rogers' granddaughter and the teens were Rogers' great-grandchildren.

According to police, it appears Turton was the suspect. She is believed to be the only suspect, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.