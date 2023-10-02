Several Davison Freeway ramps closing for bridge work in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several Davison Freeway ramps are closing for bridge work over the service drive in Detroit.
Starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, these ramps are closing and will be closed until late October:
EB Davison ramp to NB/SB I-75
Detours:
EB Davison to NB 75 detoured to EB Davison St to NB Conant St to WB McNichols to NB 75
EB Davison to SB 75 detoured to EB/WB M-8 crossover to WB M-8 to SB 75
Oakland Ave ramp to EB Davison
Detour:
SB Oakland Ave to EB Caniff St to NB 75 to EB M-8
Davison service drive ramp to NB/SB 75
Detour:
NB Oakland Ave to EB McNichols to NB/SB I-75
