Several Davison Freeway ramps closing for bridge work in Detroit

Several Davison Freeway ramps are closing for bridge work over the service drive in Detroit.

Starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, these ramps are closing and will be closed until late October:

EB Davison ramp to NB/SB I-75

Detours:

EB Davison to NB 75 detoured to EB Davison St to NB Conant St to WB McNichols to NB 75

EB Davison to SB 75 detoured to EB/WB M-8 crossover to WB M-8 to SB 75

Oakland Ave ramp to EB Davison

Detour:

SB Oakland Ave to EB Caniff St to NB 75 to EB M-8

Davison service drive ramp to NB/SB 75

Detour:

NB Oakland Ave to EB McNichols to NB/SB I-75

