Several hookah shops accused of selling weed to minors, community protests

Community members are protesting several hookah shops that have been accused of selling weed and tobacco to minors.

It all started in February with an east side Detroit grandmother who discovered that her 15-year-old grandson was sold weed at Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile and Ryan Road.

The grandmother, Vivienne Miles-Jackson, set up her own sting operation and sent her grandson back to buy more – this time to record the interaction, which they submitted to police.

"My grandson goes up to the counter and exchanges money for the marijuana," Miles-Jackson told FOX 2 at the time of the incident. "God knows what they’re selling these kids."

The business is not licensed to sell weed, let alone to teenagers.

A day later, Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile and Ryan was shut down by police, papering their door with an orange notice of closure. An investigation uncovered more than 11,000 grams of marijuana.

However, there are still several other Detroit Hookah locations that remain open.

"We just had several community members, seven actually, confirm the fact that they're doing similar business down here," said Teferi Brent, a Detroit community leader.

On Thursday, a group gathered to publicly shame and boycott Detroit Hookah at the location on Seven Mile and Van Dyke. Detroit police showed up to the protest to step in and help if needed.

Six out of ten of these smoke shops have allegedly sold weed, tobacco, or both to individuals under the age of 21, according to the protesters.

"We will make it hard for them to sleep because they will not be able to make a living," Brent said.

A 15-year-old even told FOX 2 that weed is easy to get at Detroit Hookah.

Related article

The now closed Detroit Hookah was located right across the street from Pershing High School, raising concerns among school officials.

"A student cannot learn if they are under the influence of a drug substance," said Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, the president of the Detroit Public School Community District School Board.

According to Detroit police, they are keeping a close eye on the Seven Mile and Van Dyke location.

FOX 2 reached out to the owner of the property but did not receive a response in time for the story.

"If you want a livelihood, respect the people that live in the hood," Brent said.



