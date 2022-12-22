Several SMART Bus routes not operating Friday due to winter storm; significant delays expected on other routes

article

Several SMART Bus routes will not operate Friday, while other routes are expected to have significant delays due to a winter storm that will bring snow and high winds to Metro Detroit.

SMART announced Thursday that these routes will not run:

805 Grand River Park & Ride

830 Downriver Park & Ride

851 W. Bloomfield Park & Ride

According to SMART, additional cuts are expected. Riders are urged to check their mobility apps for service statuses.

READ: Winter Storm Warning in effect

"SMART is committed to serving our local communities throughout the year, but especially during challenging times, and a snowstorm is one of those times," said Dwight Ferrell, general manager of SMART. "Making sure we have the operators and essential staff available and rested is important to operate service throughout the storm."

If you plan to ride a bus during the storm, SMART offered tips:

Be aware of service disruptions and expect delays

Use one of the many mobility/transit apps for up-to-date real-time arrival info and rider alerts

Call Customer Care during our hours of operation -• Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.• Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dress appropriately for weather conditions

Stand at a safe place near the bus stop

If your stop is not accessible, please stand in the closest driveway or sidewalk near your stop

Flag down your driver when the bus approaches

Board and deboard the bus using handles to avoid slipping

Be patient with the bus operators who are working hard in challenging circumstances to ensure that everyone get to their destinations safely.

If planning to use the Connector Service, contact Connector Customer Service to verify trip information and to check the status of a scheduled ride. Customers should expect delays.

Also, the SMART Transit Centers in Downtown Detroit and Royal Oak will be closed for Christmas from Friday through Monday.