Metro Detroit weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect as temperatures dip, snow approaches

Snow on the way as winter storm moves into Metro Detroit

The worst of the winter storm is expected to hit Friday, but rain will transition to snow overnight, making for messy travel. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There is a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for snow, cold, and wind.

Most areas across Southeast Michigan will see between 3-5 inches. We’ll see dangerous wind chill readings and some spotty power outages as well.  

Check the DTE power outages map here.

Use caution at all times into Saturday. Expect a VERY COLD day Sunday for Christmas.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Thursday evening / night….. Some evening showers…. Then MUCH COLDER after midnight.  Periods of SNOW and WIND overnight… low near 15

Friday:  Occasional snow…. Plus WIND & COLD…. Some gusts may top out near 55 mph.  DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS.  High 18

Saturday:  WINDY & COLD… Snow showers….high 17

Sunday (Christmas Day):  Blustery & COLD.   High near 20

Monday:  Mostly cloudy…. Still COLD.  High near 20

Tuesday:  Sun and clouds…. COLD   high 24

STAY WARM!!!!