Metro Detroit weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect as temperatures dip, snow approaches

There is a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for snow, cold, and wind.

Most areas across Southeast Michigan will see between 3-5 inches. We’ll see dangerous wind chill readings and some spotty power outages as well.

Check the DTE power outages map here.

Use caution at all times into Saturday. Expect a VERY COLD day Sunday for Christmas.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Thursday evening / night….. Some evening showers…. Then MUCH COLDER after midnight. Periods of SNOW and WIND overnight… low near 15

Friday: Occasional snow…. Plus WIND & COLD…. Some gusts may top out near 55 mph. DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS. High 18

Saturday: WINDY & COLD… Snow showers….high 17

Sunday (Christmas Day): Blustery & COLD. High near 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Still COLD. High near 20

Tuesday: Sun and clouds…. COLD high 24

STAY WARM!!!!