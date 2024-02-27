Polls open for presidential primary • Severe thunderstorms forecast • 4th person charged in shooting of child

All of Southeast Michigan will have a slight risk for severe weather tonight into tomorrow. On a five-level threat scale, a slight risk is the second level, ahead of marginal.

Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, but that chance fades heading into the afternoon. The risk for severe weather picks up around 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, with the greatest chance for storms moving in around midnight.

All of Southeast Michigan falls into the slight risk area. Overnight thunderstorms could bring large hail up to an inch, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado.

Aside from the storms, Tuesday will have near-record temperatures.

Featured article

Voters cast ballots in presidential primary

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Michigan voters to cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primary if they haven't already.

Around 78,000 Michigan voters chose to take advantage of the state's new early voting - a process that allowed voters to cast their ballot like they would on election day ahead of time.

There are three election dates to pay attention to in 2024: the presidential primary on Feb. 27, the summer primary election on Aug. 6, and the general election on Nov. 5. Similar to other presidential election years, the stakes will be high when voters go to the polls.

Ironically, those stakes won't be felt in February. Neither party's nominating contest is very competitive this year after the handful of primary and caucuses that have been held so far ended in predictable victories for incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Featured article

Trump-Biden apathy could show in ‘uncommitted’ votes

The votes in Michigan have been close the last two presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning in 2016 by about 11,000 votes and losing it to Joe Biden by nearly 154,000 votes four years later.

But a cloud of apathy has settled over voters, as many are anticipating the likely rematch between Trump and Biden in November.

Much like Nevada’s primary made headlines when "None of these candidates" won on Feb. 6, Michigan’s primary could make waves with its "Uncommitted" option.

Fury over Biden's support of Israel has spurred a breakout campaign urging Democratic supporters to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot Tuesday.

The movement, started by Listen to Michigan and backed by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, has made enough noise for the Biden administration to send a White House delegation to meet with Arab and Muslim leaders and discuss policy.

On the Republican side, the Michigan GOP is disjointed over debt and a power struggle, which is coming into play as the state is one of a few affected by Biden’s push to shift the order of Democratic primaries.

Featured article

Detroit removing contaminated soil, trees from A.B Park

Alfred Brush Ford Park will close for much of the year as construction that's been planned for years commences at the riverfront location on Detroit's east side.

The city will remove and replace hundreds of trees, install several new shelters and a playground, add new walking paths, as well as build other amenities like a pickle ball and basketball court.

In addition to adding new amenities and features, the city is also removing contaminated soil and importing new dirt to the park. Testing of the ground confirmed evidence of metals that would be a concern when the newly-remodeled park opens later in 2024.

The improvement plan for A.B. Ford Park will completely redesign the 34-acre area, bringing new indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities like a rebuilt community center. The master plan also calls for creating more connectivity with sidewalks through the park and along the shoreline, as well as enhancing the park with green space by restoring the waterfront to a more natural state.

Featured article

4th person charged in shooting of 11-year-old girl

A fourth suspect is facing charges in connection with a shooting of a girl last week in Detroit.

Authorities say Hershel Lanier Marion, 19, shot into a house on Pennsylvania that was full of people. He was charged with nine counts of assault with intent to murder.

Lamara Glenn, 11, was struck by a bullet. She was taken off life support and later died, so charges are expected to be amended.

Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner, 20, and Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, were each charged with various felonies ranging from assault with intent to murder to felony firearm. A fifth person was also arrested in the case last Thursday, police confirmed.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Severe thunderstorms and record temperatures are both in the forecast.

What else we're watching

Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostage deal could happen by next Monday, Biden says

President Joe Biden said that he hopes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which would pause any more warfare and allow remaining hostages to be released, could happen as early as next Monday.

"Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close. They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire," Biden said on Monday.

Negotiations are underway for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by the militant group in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would also include allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10, a period that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Read more here.