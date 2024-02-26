Expand / Collapse search

Argument over sink spitting leads to Pontiac murder; 2 charged

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Dewaun Demarco Benion and Sadarie Deshawn Donalson (Oakland County Jail)

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men are now facing charges after an argument allegedly sparked by one of the men spitting in a sink led to a fatal shooting in Pontiac.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Cornelius James Jones last week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, multiple people were at an apartment in the 200 block of Carriage Circle when Donalson spit in a sink around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Related

Man killed after telling person who spit in sink to leave his Pontiac apartment
article

Man killed after telling person who spit in sink to leave his Pontiac apartment

After telling a man to leave his apartment for spitting in the sink, a Pontiac man was shot and killed.

Witnesses told deputies that Jones told the man to leave his apartment because it was "disrespectful." That's when Donalson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Jones multiple times, authorities said. When deputies arrived, Jones was on the floor of the apartment and still breathing, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Donalson and an accomplice, identified as 22-year-old Dewaun Demarco Benion fled.

Benion was caught immediately, authorities said. He is charged with solicitation – assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was given a $75,000 cash bond.

Donalson was eventually caught after a chase. He's being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live