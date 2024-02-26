Argument over sink spitting leads to Pontiac murder; 2 charged

article

Two men are now facing charges after an argument allegedly sparked by one of the men spitting in a sink led to a fatal shooting in Pontiac.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Cornelius James Jones last week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, multiple people were at an apartment in the 200 block of Carriage Circle when Donalson spit in a sink around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Related article

Witnesses told deputies that Jones told the man to leave his apartment because it was "disrespectful." That's when Donalson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Jones multiple times, authorities said. When deputies arrived, Jones was on the floor of the apartment and still breathing, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Donalson and an accomplice, identified as 22-year-old Dewaun Demarco Benion fled.

Benion was caught immediately, authorities said. He is charged with solicitation – assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was given a $75,000 cash bond.

Donalson was eventually caught after a chase. He's being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond.