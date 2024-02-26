Michigan man facing murder charge for child's death 6 years after abuse

article

A Michigan man currently in prison for abusing his child is facing murder charges after the child died six years after the abuse.

Anthony Tyese Robinson, 30, previously of Detroit, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court last month in connection with the 2022 death of his child. He is charged with felony murder and expected to be arraigned on the charge Monday.

Authorities say Robinson assaulted his 6-month-old son in July 2016. That abused allegedly led to the child's death years later.

Robinson was sentenced to 10-30 years in prison for first-degree child abuse in 2017.

"Acts of violence have no place in our community, and we will diligently pursue all legal avenues to hold the defendant accountable for his actions. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family during this difficult time," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.